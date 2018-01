LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A couple was surprised to see coyotes inside their gated apartment complex near Summerlin three nights ago.

Matthew Gentile and his fiance were letting their three dogs out to use the bathroom before bed at 1:30 a.m. when they spotted two coyotes about 20 yards away.

The couple put the dogs inside their home immediately.

Gentile is a veterinarian at West Charleston Animal Hospital and has seen a handful of dogs come into the office after being attacked by coyotes.

Gentile was intrigued when he saw coyotes so close so he decided to whistle at them after he made sure the dogs were safe.

"They came right over immediately," he said. "I guess they thought we were gonna feed them."

As soon as the coyotes started jogging towards Gentile and his fiance, they ran inside.

"Never expected them in an apartment complex," he said. "I've never heard of that. And I'm sure it's surprising to a lot of people."

A spokesman with the Nevada Department of Wildlife is not surprised to hear this.

He says since it hasn't rained in a long time, the coyotes and their prey are in such for water so they are creeping further into town looking for it.

The spokesman wants to remind everyone not to feed the coyotes.

He also reminds us the coyotes will not stay away just because of a fence or a gate.