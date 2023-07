LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials with the internet company, Cox, said a fire impacted service in the east valley area Monday night.

Officials said a fire near Eastern and Tropicana avenues affected service.

Cox is waiting for NV Energy to restore power so the company can continue service.

However, at this time, Cox does not have details on the number of customers impacted.

Those impacted by the outage can monitor their Cox app for updated information, advised by the company.