Cox launches smart community curbside management in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Cox Communications has announced it has initiated a pilot partnership with the city of Las Vegas to trial its smart curbside management solution from Cox2M, aimed at reducing downtown traffic congestion.

Covering six parking spots along the sidewalk adjacent to the 100 block of Main Street are two digital kiosks that utilize video analytics and smart parking technology to better manage active curb loading zones for taxis and rideshares, making conditions safer for visitors and pedestrians.

“The city is working on a variety of smart and innovative public-private partnerships, just like this one,” said Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman. “We appreciate Cox for their out-of-the-box thinking and assistance as we work together to ease traffic congestion in our downtown. It’s ideas like this one that will move our city into the future.”

“Our relationship with the communities of Southern Nevada runs deep and developing the pilot program with the city of Las Vegas has been a huge step forward in exploring what we can do with smart community technology,” said Derrick Hill, vice president, Cox Business Las Vegas. “We are absolutely committed to improving the way of life for Southern Nevadans, and we’re proud to be partnering with the city to utilize strategic technology to enhance the overall visitor experience.”

“Installing the curbside management kiosks demonstrates the innovation that Las Vegas is pursuing to create a smarter ecosystem for visitors and residents”, said Barak Weinisman, vice president, Cox2M and smart communities. “We look forward to working with the city to help ease traffic flow and showcase how kiosks can enable visitor engagement.”

Video analytics from devices along the curb will capture vehicle and license plate information and send utilization data to the kiosks to kick off a countdown timer. If a vehicle remains in the loading zone after the countdown ends, the system reports the incident directly to the city, ensuring a constant flow of traffic.

On the backend, the Cox platform provides cloud processing of traffic flow information, an on-screen interface to display vehicle information, and an online portal to report traffic flows and pedestrian counts.

Additionally, Cox Media is exploring the placement of advertisements on the kiosks and how that can provide local businesses with brand presence in vibrant downtown Las Vegas.

“We are excited to be part of the technology that moves Las Vegas forward as a Smart City,” said Tonya Ruby, vice president, Cox Media Las Vegas. “Cox Media is all about finding solutions for local businesses and these kiosks are another way we can deliver relevant messages to residents and visitors.”

After weeks of successful testing, installation is completed. The six-month pilot began in early March, with the potential to be extended upon successful operation. For more information on Cox2M, visit www.cox2m.com.

