Cowabunga Bay prepares for summer season with exciting changes and events

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As temperatures rise, water-themed attractions like Cowabunga Bay in Henderson and Summerlin are gearing up for a busy season.

This year, Cowabunga Bay has introduced several new changes for the summer. Additional amenities include more shaded areas, seating, and a newly installed $1.2 million kitchen to expedite guest service.

Regional General Manager Cade Vereen stresses the significance of water parks in communities like Las Vegas.

"Having these water parks in our communities is special because it's so hot in Las Vegas. There's no better way for families to beat the heat than by visiting one of our locations with over 50 attractions," he said.

On opening day, the park will collaborate with Special Olympics Nevada to host the 2024 Vegas Plunge on April 13.

Cowabunga Bay in Henderson is fourth in USA Today's Top Ten Best Outdoor Water Parks. Voting is ongoing, and the park encourages everyone to vote to secure the top spot.

The park is also recruiting for over 1,000 seasonal and part-time positions. Cowabunga Bay's official season opening is on April 13. Visit their website for details on upcoming events, Vegas Plunge, and job opportunities.