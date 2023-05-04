COVID numbers continue to decline in Southern Nevada, doctors still brace for 'summer wave,' report shows

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The latest COVID-19 numbers show that cases are continuing to decline across the state of Nevada with 70 new cases and 101 hospitalizations.

Additionally, the new report from the Southern Nevada Health District revealed that currently, eight people are on ventilators. This compared to last January when the state saw its last spike with more than 1,800 people hospitalized with the virus.

Local family doctor, Daliah Wachs says cases are milder than they were before, but doctors are still anticipating another COVID wave in the summer.

"We still, as medical professionals, urge people to use caution and isolate if they have it or avoid others who have it," she told Channel 13. "But thank God it's not the numbers that we saw where we were running out of hospital beds."

Dr. Wachs says the omicron sub-variant, XBB15, is currently the dominant strain.