LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — You’ve seen therapy dogs in hospitals and schools, but what about in a courtroom?

Courtroom Critters is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to training support dogs for the justice system.

They are hosting a Courtroom Canine Training and Certification Event on Friday, June 13, 2025, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the UNLV Boyd School of Law, inside the Moot Courtroom.

“Not all dogs will pass,” said Stephani Loffredo, president and founder of Courtroom Critters. “The courtroom demands a level of discipline and emotional composure that exceeds ordinary therapy visits.”

On Thursday, KTNV’s Shakeria Hawkins interviewed officials with Courtroom Critters about the work they do.

Courtroom Critters: Therapy dogs train to help victims testify in court

Also joining them were the group's beloved bulldog mascot Hufflepuff, certified courtroom canine Molly the Dalmatian, and therapy dog-in-training Mahlou.

Before a dog can support trauma survivors on the witness stand, it must complete a multi-tiered training process — starting with the American Kennel Club’s Canine Good Citizen program, followed by therapy dog certification.

Only the most disciplined and emotionally composed dogs are selected to move forward to courtroom simulation.

“I hope the dogs facilitate justice,” said Max Kelner, secretary of Courtroom Critters and the organization’s General Counsel. “These animals help victims find the courage to testify, which ultimately helps get dangerous people off the streets.”

According to experts, only about 2% of trauma survivors go on to testify against their abuser. The goal of this training is to help increase that number by offering emotional support through the calming presence of certified canines.

Courtroom Critters is also working to raise awareness about the need for legal reform.

While 20 states currently allow certified courtroom dogs, Nevada is not one of them.

Organizers are encouraging the public to advocate for legislation that would make it possible for these trained dogs to assist in real court proceedings here in the Silver State.

On June 13, dogs will be placed in a realistic mock courtroom scenario, complete with a judge, jury, attorneys, and a “victim” on the stand. Trainers will evaluate each dog’s ability to remain calm, quiet, and focused in a high-pressure courtroom environment.

The event is free and open to the public, offering a rare, behind-the-scenes look at how therapy dogs are trained to provide emotional support to witnesses and survivors of trauma during legal proceedings.

If you would like to learn more about Courtroom Critters, click here.

