Court rules Nevada tax measures have to meet two-thirds vote

CARSON CITY (AP) — Nevada state lawmakers are bound by a state constitutional requirement to reach a two-thirds majority to approve revenue-generating measures. That's according to a state Supreme Court ruling Thursday that cited "plain language of the supermajority provision" in the law.

The unanimous ruling sided with legislative Republicans and rejected arguments by Democrats in a case stemming from tax votes in 2019.

The decision has more than $100 million in implications for lawmakers currently counting on the taxes and fees in question to balance the state budget.

The court also concluded that individual Democratic legislative leaders were not personally liable for costs in the case.