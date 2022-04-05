Couple from Indiana missing in Nevada desert

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A couple from Indianapolis are missing in Nevada.

According to the Esmeralda County Sheriff's Office, Ronnie and Beverley Barker's phone last pinged on March 28 on the Coaldale area, approximately 40 miles west of Tonopah along U.S. 95/U.S. 6. However, the couple's nephew Travis Peters says the ping was on March 27.

The couple left Albany, Oregon on March 26, bound for Tucson — but they never arrived.

The Barkers were traveling in a white 2015 Sunseeker motorhome with black decals and Indiana license plate C128H. The RV was pulling a 2020 Kia Soul on a car dolly, sheriff's officials said.

Police say both 72-year-old Ronnie and 69-year-old Beverley Barker and their vehicles have been entered into a missing person database.

Anyone with information on the Barkers' whereabouts is asked to contact Esmeralda County deputies at 775-485-6370.