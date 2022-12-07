Couple comes across mountain lion in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A scary sighting in the northwest part of our valley.

A mountain lion was spotted roaming through a neighborhood near Grand Canyon and Grand Teton.

It was all caught on camera! We spoke with a woman who witnessed the wild cat first hand.

"I started googling. I wasn't even sure who to call. I tried calling animal control, but I got the wrong county. Then I tried calling my neighborhood security and they were like, 'what are we going to do?' Finally, I called 911 and they transfered me to the proper animal control," said Brittany Avy. "I'm hoping that they already got him and sent him back where he belongs so he is safe."

She says she and her husband spotted the mountain lion around 2 a.m. and then called authorities just minutes later.