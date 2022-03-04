County warns of unhealthy air quality in Las Vegas valley on Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Because of construction and anticipated high winds, air quality in Clark County will likely be unhealthy for sensitive groups of people on Saturday, the county's Department of Environment and Sustainability warned.

Inhalable air pollution from blowing dust can aggravate respiratory diseases, the department said. In those conditions, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and children may feel better staying inside as much as possible, since they could be at greater risk of negative health effects from inhaling particulate matter.

The DES provided the following tips to limit your exposure to dust:



Limit outdoor exertion, since exercise makes you breathe more heavily and increases the amount of pollution you may inhale

Keep windows and doors closed

Run your air conditioner inside your house and car to filter out particulates

Drive slowly on unpaved roads to stir up less dust

Ride off-road vehicles in approved areas outside the city

The department also monitors a dust complaint hotline where residents can report excessive amounts of blowing dust. It can be reached at 702-385-DUST (3878).

You can stay up-to-date with air quality information in the Las Vegas valley through the DES' monitoring website.