County family services workers protest unsafe working conditions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Workers with the county's department of family services are walking out at Child Haven Wednesday over what they call unsafe working conditions for staff and the at-risk children they're charged with supporting.

Child Haven is supposed to be a safe space for kids who've experienced abuse or trauma but the union, SEIU Local 1107, which represents the workers says the conditions inside of this building are no longer safe for themselves or the kids.

The union claims due to severe staffing shortages kids with severe mental disabilities have been placed at the facility and that employees have been bitten, punched, kicked and an unnamed employee was thrown through a window by a child.

Citing an unnamed study, the union says the department of family services needs to hire 106 employees to adequately staff the department.

"I've been with the county now for 13 years. I'm very passionate about child welfare and it breaks my heart to the core that we don't have the resources that we need to take care of these kids. This is the most vulnerable population that we have here in Las Vegas. They deserve better,” said Sarah Evans, DFS worker.

In a statement, county officials acknowledged the staffing shortage blaming a near year-long hiring freeze due to the pandemic, but they say they've hired 29 people in the last 30 days and continue to offer positions to potential hires every week.