Report: FAA green lights new structure for Casino Royale site

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A long-time hotel and resort on the Las Vegas Strip may soon undergo some big changes.

The Federal Aviation Administration just gave its green light on a new structure for the site of the Casino Royale.

A representative of Casino Royale submitted a request to the FAA to evaluate the impact of a potential new structure for the site. The 11-page report from the FAA shows a proposal to build or operate a building that’s 699 feet tall- that would qualify the building as a skyscraper and would be taller than many resorts on the Las Vegas Strip.

The FAA determined the proposed building would not create a hazard for aircraft. Ultimately, Clark County would have to give the final stamp of approval.

Best Western operates Casino Royale and has been on the strip since 1964. Its guests enjoy a classic Vegas vibe and affordable drinks and room prices.

Some tourists said they would be sad to see the Strip staple go. Rebekah and Dean Scott say they have many family memories on the property.

“It’s sort of the last of the old Vegas style casinos,” said Dean Scott.

The FAA’s approval expires on January 21, 2025.

Casino Royale has not confirmed any plans of closing. KTNV contacted Best Western and Craig Dudley, who sponsored the study. We have not heard back.