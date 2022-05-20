Could it be, water theft in Las Vegas?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With water being such a precious commodity, North Las Vegas resident, Michael Showman, is concerned about who took water from the hydrant in front of his home.

Showman said roughly a month ago, he and his wife witnessed something odd. He said the two people who parked in front of his home didn't, "look right".

Showman called the Southern Nevada Water Authority and filed a complaint.

SNWA said they have not confirmed that Showman's incident was water theft. Also, they did state that large companies do have permits to use fire hydrants.

Corey Enus with the Southern Nevada Water Authority said water theft is a known issue. Enus claims this year alone, they've had several incidents of water theft. Enus also said construction companies have wasted a lot of water, but not all of them are responsible.

SNWA said they have started issuing fines for big-time offenders. First fines are $5,000 with secondary fines being $10,000.