Could it be, water theft?

LAS VEGAS — With water being such a precious commodity, North Las Vegas resident Michael Showman is concerned about who took water out of the water hydrant in front of his home.

He says about a month ago, he and his wife witnessed something out of the ordinary. He says the two people who pulled up to his home with a giant truck did not 'look right.'

He called the Southern Nevada Water Authority and filed a complaint, he says they came out and did take down the report.

SNWA has not confirmed that this incident was indeed water theft. They did however say that large companies do have permits to use these fire hydrants and the water in them.

Corey Enus with the Southern Nevada Water Authority says water theft is an issue they are well aware of. He says this year alone they've had at least a half dozen incidents of water theft. He says the big wasters has been the construction industry but does say not all companies are wasteful.

The water waste has gotten so back, SNWA has started issuing out fines for big time offenders. First fines are $5,000n for the first offense and $10,000 for a second offense.