Cortez Masto's police counseling proposal clears U.S. Senate

CARSON CITY (AP) — Federal lawmakers are considering adopting peer counseling rules that Nevada lawmakers passed four years ago.

A bill sponsored by U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto that encourages the U.S. Attorney General to establish peer counseling programs and guidelines for federal law enforcement officers passed through the U.S. Senate on Monday.

The Nevada Democrat says she hopes expanding counseling will help first responders maintain their mental health.

Cortez Masto's bill is based off a Nevada state law passed in 2017 that outlines confidentiality rules for peer counseling to allow officers to discuss traumatic events among themselves without fearing repercussions.