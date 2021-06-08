Watch
Local News

Actions

Cortez Masto's police counseling proposal clears U.S. Senate

items.[0].image.alt
Ethan Miller, Getty Images
<p>Nevada's Democratic Attorney General Catherine Cortez Masto delivers her acceptance speech after she won re-election at the Nevada State Democratic Party's election results party at the Aria Resort & Casino at CityCenter November 2, 2010 in Las Vegas.</p>
Nevada's Cortez Masto will run Senate races for Democrats
Posted at 1:07 PM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 16:07:18-04

CARSON CITY (AP) — Federal lawmakers are considering adopting peer counseling rules that Nevada lawmakers passed four years ago.

A bill sponsored by U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto that encourages the U.S. Attorney General to establish peer counseling programs and guidelines for federal law enforcement officers passed through the U.S. Senate on Monday.

The Nevada Democrat says she hopes expanding counseling will help first responders maintain their mental health.

Cortez Masto's bill is based off a Nevada state law passed in 2017 that outlines confidentiality rules for peer counseling to allow officers to discuss traumatic events among themselves without fearing repercussions.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH