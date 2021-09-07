World Series of Poker to require COVID-19 vaccines, players can go maskless

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The World Series of Poker has announced it will allow players to go maskless at its upcoming tournament in Las Vegas.

A statement from the WSOP's Twitter account said all participants will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in alignment with Gov. Steve Sisolak's emergency directive to allow events to be maskless if vaccination is required.

Here is the full statement:

"The 2021 WSOP will operate under the mask exception set forth in NV Emergency Directive 050, released by Gov. Sisolak on 9/2. With all attendees required to be fully vaccinated, players will be able to remove their masks while seated at poker tables. FAQ: https://wsop.com/2021/"

The final table will be played from Nov. 4-17 at the Rio Las Vegas.