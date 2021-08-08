Wildfire smoke increases COVID risk

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wildfire smoke from Northern California and Oregon blanketed the Las Vegas valley Saturday with another round of unhealthy air expected Sunday at the same time a deadly respiratory virus was spiking in the region.

Test positivity for COVID 19 approached 16% according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

A report from the Desert Research Institute said wildfire smoke can increase the risk of contracting the coronavirus as more people cough and sneeze spreading particulates into the air.

Harvard researchers also indicated that a small increase in air pollution can increase the risk of dying from COVID by 8%.

Doctor Daliah Wachs said the heavy smoke can irritate the lungs and worsen the effects of many respiratory issues.

"Pollution irritates the lungs," she said, "so, if you have lung irritation, that allows you to be more vulnerable to lung illnesses whether it's from COVID-19, pneumonia, or anything else."

The Centers for Disease Control said cloth masks can block droplets that carry the coronavirus, but they do little to protect people from the tiny particles carried in wildfire smoke.

The CDC said N95 or KN95 masks do block particles from wildfire smoke, but advised people against wearing them in non-medical situations as they should be reserved for healthcare workers.

Experts said to stay indoors with the windows and doors closed and run the air conditioner to filter the air.

People should change their home air filter to avoid pushing dirty air into a sealed home.