What do do if child is sick or tests positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Although COVID-19 seems less common among children, that does not mean they can not get it.

Most children with COVID-19 have mild symptoms or no symptoms at all. However, just like adults, some children can get severely ill and require hospitalization etc. In rare cases, they can die.

RELATED: Nearly 3 million children have tested positive for COVID-19 since pandemic began

Additionally, there is a rare but serious medical condition associated with COVID-19 in children called Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome. At this time, 61 children in Clark County have been diagnosed with MIS-C.

RELATED: Pfizer reportedly begins COVID vaccine trial in children

Just like adults, children with underlying conditions like asthmas, diabetes, a weak immune system and obesity are at a higher risk for severe illness.

The most common symptoms of COVID-19 in children are fever and a cough. However, they may also experience other symptoms like nasal congestion, lost of taste/smell, difficulty breathing, headache, diarrhea etc.

WHAT TO DO

If you child develops a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher, complains of sore throat, starts coughing, has diarrhea or tummy ache, and has a headache with a fever, they should be tested. However, it is possible they will still test negative because these symptoms are common with other infectious illnesses.

RELATED: Moderna advances COVID-19 vaccine testing on children

If your child is sick and you believe he/she might be positive for COVID-19, do not send to school until the child has been tested. You should also notify the school that the child is sick and tell them what you plan to do.

Have your child tested. Notify the school of the results.

If your child tests negative, but is still sick, you should keep child out of school until symptoms have cleared.

If your child is positive, keep the child home for the recommended time. Find out what the school’s return policy is.

Only allow your child to return to school once it is safe for them to be around others.

RELATED: Screening K-12 Students for Symptoms of COVID-19: Limitations and Considerations

IF A CHILD RESTS POSITIVE

Keep your family home until testing is done and symptoms are gone

Keep other people and pets away from child as much as possible.

Have only one person care for the sick child if possible.

If the child can wear a mask, have them do so when caregiver is in the room. Don’t leave child alone while wearing a mask.

If possible, have the child use a separate bathroom from rest of the family.

If child is unable to use separate bathroom, wipe down the bathroom often.

Everyone in family should wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

RELATED: What to Do if Your Child Is Sick