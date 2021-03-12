Vaccine expert joins COVID-19 weekly update, discusses reactions to doses

Today, Mark Riddle, M.D., Dr.P.H., Associate Dean of Clinical Research and Professor of Internal Medicine at the University of Nevada Reno, School of Medicine and Associate Chief of Staff for Research at the VA - Sierra Nevada Health Care System in Reno and, will join Caleb Cage, Nevada COVID-19 Response Director, on their call with the members of the media.

Dr. Riddle brings more than two decades of combined research and development, public health, academic and clinical medicine expertise to UNR School of Medicine and the VA. Specific areas of expertise include the vaccine development where he spent nearly two decades developing novel vaccines for the U.S. Department of Defense to defeat common deployment-related infections. Dr. Riddle is an active consultant to the World Health Organization and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on enteric vaccines, and he currently is the site principal investigator for the Janssen COVD-19 vaccine study at the VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System in Reno.