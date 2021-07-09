Watch
WalletHub ranks Nevada 49th safest state during COVID-19

WalletHub has ranked Nevada as the 49th safest state right now when it comes to safety from COVID-19.
Posted at 7:58 AM, Jul 09, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — WalletHub has ranked Nevada as the 49th safest state right now when it comes to safety from COVID-19.

The study looked at a number of things and determined that Nevada has the highest positivity rate, the highest hospitalization rate and fourth-highest death rate.

Nevada’s Safety During Coronavirus (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

  • 31st – Vaccination Rate
  • 51st – Positive Testing Rate
  • 51st – Hospitalization Rate
  • 48th – Death Rate
  • 40th – Transmission Rate

Their study found the safest states were small and lean left politically.

The safest states are Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Hawaii.

To view the full list, click here.

