Walgreens providing Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccinations nationwide

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Walgreens announced it will be providing Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccinations to eligible individuals in stores nationwide.

The nation's second-largest pharmacy store made the announcement on Friday following Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization and new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky endorsed COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for those at-risk for severe infection, clearing the way for millions to get a third dose of Pfizer's vaccine.

Walensky also overruled a key vaccine panel at her own agency and went further with her recommendation, adding that essential workers could also seek out a booster shot.

"As CDC Director, it is my job to recognize where our actions can have the greatest impact," Walensky said in a statement. "At CDC, we are tasked with analyzing complex, often imperfect data to make concrete recommendations that optimize health. In a pandemic, even with uncertainty, we must take actions that we anticipate will do the greatest good."

Walgreens representatives also say flu vaccines will also be available nationwide.