Viva Vax Vegas heads to LINQ Promenade for COVID-19 vaccines, testing, prizes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday, Immunize Nevada and Caesars Entertainment will host a vaccination clinic on The LINQ Promenade at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

According to a press release for the event, the clinic will feature entertainment, a live DJ and hundreds of prizes -- including several pairs of tickets to the sold-out headline show USHER The Las Vegas Residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace and deluxe suite vacation packages at Caesars Resorts.

This pop-up clinic is made possible through a partnership between the State of Nevada, Immunize Nevada, the Nevada Resort Association, and other partners.

Anyone 12 or older who has not been vaccinated can walk in and get a vaccine, free of charge. No ID or proof of insurance will be required.

Those who are vaccinated Saturday will be entered in a raffle with giveaways provided by Caesars Entertainment Resorts. Hundreds of prizes are available and special discounts for anyone who chooses to be vaccinated.

Locals who wish to attend the clinic can park in the surface lot behind the High Roller Observation Wheel. Self-parking is free for locals with a Nevada ID.

The giveaways Saturday are separate from the Vax Nevada Days initiative. Eligible Nevadans who initiate vaccination on Saturday will be included in the Vax Nevada Days program.

Prizes provided by Caesars Entertainment for Saturday’s clinic include: