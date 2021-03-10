Virtual town hall on eviction moratorium, rental assistance March 17

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The public is invited to participate in a virtual town hall on the eviction moratorium, legal aid and rental assistance in English and Spanish on March 17.

Anyone with questions should log in to Zoom for the session in English at 5 p.m. and the Spanish-language session will take place immediately thereafter at about 6 p.m. Both sessions will be carried live on Clark County Television (CCTV), YouTube and Facebook .

For participating via Zoom, click here and use meeting ID "931 2023 9114" and passcode "891701".

Taking part will be Clark County Commissioners Tick Segerblom and William McCurdy II and Las Vegas City Councilwoman Olivia Diaz as well as representatives from the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada and Clark County Social Service.

