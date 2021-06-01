Virgin Hotels Las Vegas continuing to hire with capacity limits returning to 100%

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It’s back to business in Nevada.

And just in time for summer hotels and casinos are permitted to operate at full capacity.

And Virgin Hotels Las Vegas already opened its doors earlier this year and it says it is continue to hire workers for its new property.

JC Hospitality CEO Richard Bosworth joined 13 Action News at midday and says his company is enjoying back guests at 100% capacity along with raising the bar on open positions in Las Vegas.

The new Virgin Hotels property is located at the previous Hard Rock Hotel site on Paradise Road.