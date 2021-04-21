VGK Robin Lehner accuses NHL of lying to players about COVID-19 vaccine and restrictions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Robin Lehner, goaltender for the Vegas Golden Knights, spoke out Wednesday morning for 10 minutes about COVID-19 vaccine and the NHL.

During this morning’s press conference before the team’s game tonight against the San Jose Sharks, Lehner claimed that the NHL and NHL Players Association told players that if they received the COVID-19 vaccine, the league would ease restrictions. He believed that once he was vaccinated, that he would be able to “enjoy life again."

The 29-year-old goaltender said that was a “blatant lie." He claimed that he was told on Tuesday that the league would not be easing any restrictions until all the players on all the teams have been vaccinated.

Lehner, who has not hidden his struggles with mental health, was visibly upset with how he perceives the NHL is treating its players. He claimed that the NHL is not considering the impact that isolation caused by the pandemic has on the players and that it was more concerned about the “competitive edge” than human lives.

Lehner said during the press conference that he was furious and that he doesn’t care what happens to him for speaking out.

Lehner talked about young children committing suicide and suicide in his own family.

Lehner repeatedly said that the NHL lied in the press conference and called it unacceptable and outrageous.

Lehner later clarified its remarks in a series of Twitter posts. He apologized for comparing being in the NHL to a prison and for offending anyone. However, he repeated some of his comments on mental health and the need to take it into consideration.

The NHL and NHL Player's Association implemented strict guidelines for teams to follow at the beginning of the 2020-21 season. They sent out additional restrictions later. Those restrictions included being told to stay at home except to attend practice or games or perform other essential activities.

If the Knights win tonight's game against the Sharks, they could officially clinch a playoff spot in the West Division.