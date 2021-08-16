Watch
Vegas hotel's COVID-19 crowd limit challenge tossed by judge

Posted at 8:44 AM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 11:44:44-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas hotel and conference center that was fined a year ago for defying state coronavirus pandemic restrictions and hosting a beauty pageant and a faith-based Donald Trump campaign rally has lost a court challenge of occupancy limits.

State Attorney General Aaron Ford said Friday's ruling against Ahern Hotel and Convention Center amounted to a court finding that emergency orders issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak after COVID-19 emerged in March 2020 balance the rights and safety of state residents.

The attorney representing the hotel and its owner Don Ahern was traveling and unavailable for immediate comment about whether they would appeal.

