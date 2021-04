LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — And another milestone in the vaccine rollout.

The VA Southern Nevada healthcare system has administered 50,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

They first started giving the first dose of the vaccine back in December and since then over 24,000 veterans have been fully vaccinated.

Veterans currently enrolled in the VA can arrange to get their COVID-19 vaccine online or walk-ins are also available weekdays from 7:30 a.m to 3 p.m.