LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Here is an opportunity to get free COVID-19 test kits!

The United States Postal Service has an application on their website where you can fill out a form to receive four individual rapid antigen COVID-19 tests.

According to the website, only one order that includes the four tests can be ordered per household. These orders are also said to start shipping December 19.

The application only asks for a name and address to ship the tests. Checking out, shipping and handling is free!