UNLV working to remove registration holds after COVID vaccine mandate expired

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV says it is working to remove registration holds tied to a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for higher education students across Nevada, which has expired.

The university says proof of the COVID-19 vaccine is no longer a requirement for spring 2022 enrollment and it expects to have all related holds cleared soon.

In a post on Facebook, UNLV wrote:

Due to a vote by the state Legislative Commission, the COVID-19 vaccine is no longer required for spring 2022 student enrollment at UNLV. We are working to remove registration holds specific to the COVID-19 vaccine and should be completed as early as the end of the day today.

An emergency regulation implemented back in August by the State Board of Health requiring all Nevada System of Higher Education students to complete COVID-19 vaccination as a requirement for registration expired over the weekend.

On Tuesday, a vote by the 12 state legislators in the Legislative Commission to make a similar measure permanent ended in a 6-6 tie, meaning the BOH request did not pass. As a result, the one previously in place expired following the 120-day limit set by law for emergency regulations.

State law prevents the department from making another emergency mandate similar to these as well.

A similar state worker mandate is slated to expire in early January.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported that unvaccinated people are 20 times more likely to die than vaccinated people.

The CDC also reports that data showed unvaccinated people were 10 times more likely to test positive for the virus than those who are vaccinated.

According to its website, the CDC says 61.2% of eligible Americans are fully vaccinated.

On its website, NSHE writes that it "continues to strongly encourage students and employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine."

The agency reports UNLV has 8,398 employees who are vaccinated or 94.3%. There are 234 unvaccinated employees, or 2.6%, with 275 having an exemption.

You can learn more about vaccines in Nevada on immunizenevada.org.

