UNLV prepares for fall semester among rising COVID-19 cases in Southern Nevada

Posted at 10:26 PM, Aug 05, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV is updating students on what they can expect for the upcoming fall semester as COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Southern Nevada.

UNLV sent out a reminder to staff and students that masks must be worn while within public indoor spaces.

Students and staff do not need to wear a face-covering when they are alone in a non-public location such as a dorm room or private office.

Student-athletes and performers who are vaccinated are exempt when competing or training.

The university has announced it is also looking to add more online courses after reviewing student feedback.

At this time UNLV does not have a vaccine mandate but officials encourage the campus community to get their shots.

