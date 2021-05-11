Watch
UNLV hosting several in-person commencements this week

Posted at 11:41 PM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 02:41:00-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the first time in over a year, UNLV grads will have the opportunity to physically walk the commencement stage and receive their diplomas during a series of in-person commencement ceremonies this week.

The ceremonies will take place at Sam Boyd Stadium.

Here is a list of the ceremonies:

  • Thursday, May 13 at 8 a.m. (2020/2021 Graduate Commencement)
  • Friday, May 14 at 8 a.m. (Spring 2021 Undergraduate Commencement)
  • Friday, May 14 at 6:30 p.m (Class of 2020 Undergraduate Commencement)
  • Saturday, May 15 at 8 a.m. (Spring 2021 Undergraduate Commencement)

The events will be streamed live on UNLV.edu.

