UNLV and College of Southern Nevada to receive funds from American Rescue Plan

Rep. Dina Titus of Nevada’s First Congressional District has announced UNLV will receive over $68 million and the College of Southern Nevada will receive over $59 million from the American Rescue Plan.

The funding can be used to provide direct financial aid to students; discharge student debt; bolster academic and mental health services; and prepare campuses to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including through the purchase of PPE, setting up testing sites, and providing on-campus vaccinations. Half of the funding received by public and private non-profit institutions of higher education must be spent on emergency financial aid grants to students.

“This relief will make emergency financial aid available to college students in Southern Nevada whose families are struggling to make ends meet,” said Congresswoman Titus. “Some of these students may have been forced to drop out of college if they didn’t receive this assistance and we just could not let that happen. These funds will help students who have faced setbacks during the pandemic and ensure they can further their education and pursue their careers. The American Rescue Plan is going to help students safely return to classrooms at UNLV and CSN.”