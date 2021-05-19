Watch
Unions want priority rehiring of workers as Nevada reopens

Samuel Metz/AP
Phil Jaynes, the president of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 720, addresses demonstrators in front of the Nevada statehouse on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Carson City, Nev. Labor groups want state lawmakers to pass a bill guaranteeing workers laid off during the pandemic have a "right to return" and get first priority when resorts and casinos need to rehire workers. (AP Photo/Samuel Metz)
Nevada Legislature-Right to Return
CARSON CITY (AP) — Laid-off casino and hotel workers picketed at the Nevada statehouse to demand that state lawmakers pass a bill to require their former employers to bring them back at pre-pandemic wages rather than hire new workers.

A proposal to mandate workers be given the "right to return" and receive priority in the re-hiring process has pitted the powerful Culinary Union against industry groups that may need to hire additional workers as resorts and casinos return to full capacity after a year of limitations due to the pandemic.

State Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro told demonstrators on Tuesday that she intended to ensure the bill moved forward.

