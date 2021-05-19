Unions want priority rehiring of workers as Nevada reopens

CARSON CITY (AP) — Laid-off casino and hotel workers picketed at the Nevada statehouse to demand that state lawmakers pass a bill to require their former employers to bring them back at pre-pandemic wages rather than hire new workers.

A proposal to mandate workers be given the "right to return" and receive priority in the re-hiring process has pitted the powerful Culinary Union against industry groups that may need to hire additional workers as resorts and casinos return to full capacity after a year of limitations due to the pandemic.

State Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro told demonstrators on Tuesday that she intended to ensure the bill moved forward.