Researchers say America can save 10,000 lives just by wearing a mask.

The University of Washington says mask use needs to go up by 20%.

MORE CORONAVIRUS NEWS

Right now, the University projects 600,000 Americans will die from COVID by July 1.

That's much higher than they projected just one week ago.

The Nevada Health Department is reporting more than 302,000 coronoavirus cases and more than 5,200 deaths.