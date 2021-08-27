UMC opens Nevada's first COVID-19 recovery clinic in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — University Medical Center has officially launched its COVID-19 Recovery Clinic, Nevada’s first and only clinic dedicated to providing highly specialized, ongoing care for community members with long-term health complications related to COVID-19, according to a press release.

Following a pilot program phase, UMC officially introduced the clinic this week, offering a valuable new resource for community members struggling with long-term symptoms of COVID-19, including lingering heart and lung complications, pain, cognitive impairment, anxiety and a wide range of other health issues associated with “long COVID.” The new clinic also helps patients enroll in emerging clinical trials, supporting the development of new therapies to treat long-term COVID-19 symptoms.

The UMC COVID-19 Recovery Clinic is located at 4231 N. Rancho Drive, within UMC’s Rancho Quick Care location.

Appointments are required and community members can visit www.umcsn.com/COVIDrecovery or call 702-383-2019 for more information. Depending on the patient’s insurance coverage, a referral from a primary care physician may be required.

“The UMC COVID-19 Recovery clinic serves as a vital resource for many patients who continue to face serious health issues associated with COVID-19,” said UMC CEO Mason Van Houweling. “As a trusted leader in Nevada’s ongoing COVID-19 response, UMC has a responsibility to address this need and provide community members with access to the highly specialized care they deserve.”

Patients with long-term COVID-19 symptoms often face complex health issues requiring carefully customized treatment plans. Physicians at the UMC COVID-19 Recovery Clinic work alongside patients to map out detailed journeys to better health and improved quality of life. With support from UMC’s robust network of specialty physicians, the clinic offers a comprehensive, multidisciplinary approach. Each patient receives a detailed treatment plan encompassing any necessary specialty care referrals, laboratory testing, imaging services and community resources.

The clinic schedules regular follow-up appointments to coordinate and closely monitor each patient’s care, adjust priorities as needed and address any emerging issues. In addition to in-person visits, the UMC COVID-19 Recovery Clinic also offers telemedicine visits for certain appointment types, allowing patients to connect with their doctors from the comfort of their homes