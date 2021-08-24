Tuesday is the last day to weigh in on Henderson COVID aid

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pandemic related shutdowns and capacity limits on businesses crippled tax revenues in governments across the country, and the situation was no different for the City of Henderson.

The city will receive two installments of $18,684,214 over two years in federal COVID relief funds, and the city has asked people in the community to tell them how to best spend the money.

Tuesday is the last day for people to fill out a survey posted to the city's website.

Grant Administrator Leslie Nix said public input is critical because there's no road map in place for recovering from a once in a lifetime pandemic.

"A pandemic like this, we haven't lived through," she said, "we don't know how it affects people, businesses, niche markets."

While there have been no final decisions made about the use of COVID said, a budget proposal outlines several areas where city leaders are looking to make use of the money.

Priorities include testing and vaccine distribution, job training, coronavirus prevention in vulnerable areas like nursing homes, mental health services and more.

Not all of the funds would go toward programs and services for people and businesses in the city.

Nix said the city lost out on roughly $36,000,000 dollars in projected tax revenue in 2020, and the city developed several expensive programs like early childhood care, residential and business grants, and vaccine and testing distribution during the same period.

The budget proposal shows more than $25,000,000 could be used to recoup from revenue losses and continue support programs.

"Nothing is set in stone," Nix said, "we just think those are some good areas to start digging into to see is this where we want to invest our money and do we think it's going to get a good return on investment."

Niz said Henderson is under a federal deadline to have a plan together by August 31.