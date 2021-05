More and more Americans are taking to the skies again.

Almost as much as they did prior to the pandemic.

The Transportation Security Administration says yesterday it screened almost the same amount of people it did in 2019.

90% to be exact.

At the same time in 2020 the TSA reported a little more than 260,000 screenings.

But more passengers are violating masks rules.

Today the FAA says it received almost 2,000 reports of people doing so.