Travel nurse talks about new responsibilities during pandemic

Frontline health care workers have had an especially tough job over the last year. One travel nurse we spoke with has made stops in four different states since the pandemic began.
Posted at 7:07 AM, Apr 02, 2021
Paige Rosenberger says there's a whole new set of responsibilities when taking care of patients.

At one of her stops in Omaha she says it was disappointing to see certain things that encouraged people not to be safe.

Paige says seeing patients die so frequently has taken its toll and she's looking into something with a more positive atmosphere for her next assignment.

