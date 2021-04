LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new push by state health leaders to convince more people to get vaccinated!

The 3 Million Reasons Why campaign is calling on you to help protect the more than 3 million people living in Nevada by getting your shots.

State health leaders say new research shows 30% of Nevadans are open but aren't too convinced about getting a vaccine.

Beginning Monday Nevadans 16 and older are eligible to receive their vaccine.