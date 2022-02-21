Texas Station testing site shutting down

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A major testing site is closing its doors in the valley after being set up to address the omicron surge. This comes as COVID-19 cases have largely declined over the past week.

“I’m a little sad because they’re charging like 70 bucks from my job and I’d would travel over here to do it for free.”

Stacy Taylor is disappointed to hear the Texas Station testing site is closing. Working in the hospitality industry, her employer requires weekly COVID-19 tests.

“It’s inconvenient more so than hard. It’s just inconvenient you know what I mean?” she said.

This development comes as COVID-19 cases in Clark County are dropping. The Southern Nevada Health District shows the seven-day average dipping to about 111 cases a day, after a high of about 4900 cases a day in January.

The number of people getting tested also dipped at Texas Station. On the last day of operations, only about 50 tests were administered. Workers there say most were for people whose work required it or people planning to travel internationally. Taylor says she plans on searching for other free testing sites.

“I don’t want to fork out 70 bucks. I am looking for new employment, but I’m also getting my almost retirement time span,” she said.

There are other testing sites available through the Southern Nevada Health District and we have the details here.