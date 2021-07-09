Southern Nevada Health District's back-to-school vaccine clinics start July 12

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District urges parents and guardians to bring their kindergartners and 7th graders for their mandatory school vaccines before the first day of school on Aug. 9.

SNHD's immunization clinic is giving away free backpacks stuffed with school supplies to the first 500 kids at the clinics starting on July 12.

All SNHD immunization clinic services are available by appointment only at this time. Appointments can be made by calling (702) 759-0850.

The Health District offers back-to-school immunizations as well as the backpack giveaway at the following locations.



Main Public Health Center, 280 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas

East Las Vegas Public Health Center, 570 N. Nellis Blvd., Suite D1, Las Vegas

Henderson Clinic, 2020 E. Horizon Dr., Suites A & C, Henderson

Mesquite Public Health Center, 830 Hafen Lane, Mesquite

A back-to-school immunization clinic, sponsored by Immunize Nevada, will be held from 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 7 at the Southern Nevada Health District, 280 S. Decatur Blvd.

COVID-19 vaccinations will be available at this clinic for students age 12 and older.

The Clark County School District requires the following vaccinations for students enrolling in school: chickenpox (varicella), hepatitis A, hepatitis B, polio, tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis (DTaP and Tdap), quadrivalent meningitis, and measles-mumps-rubella (MMR). Parents who recently moved to Nevada should note hepatitis A vaccination is required in the state. Immunizations that were up-to-date in other states that do not require hepatitis A vaccination might not be current in Nevada. For a list of immunization requirements for school, visit Immunize Nevada’s School Vaccinations page.

Children entering 7th grade must be immunized against tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis (Tdap) as well as Neisseria meningitidis (meningitis) in the form of a quadrivalent meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MenACWY).

The meningitis vaccine is also required for 8th through 12th-grade students who are new to the Clark County School District.

A booster dose of quadrivalent meningococcal conjugate and the meningococcal B vaccines are recommended for teens who are 16 to 18 years old.

College freshmen younger than 23 years old who are enrolled at a Nevada college or university and living in a dormitory are required to receive the meningococcal vaccine.

The Tdap (tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis), meningococcal B, and quadrivalent meningococcal conjugate vaccines are all available at the Southern Nevada Health District.

Parents vaccinating a child at a Health District clinic should bring immunization records. Parents who cannot locate immunization records should contact their health care provider.

If their children were immunized in Nevada, parents can also visit Nevada WebIZ, a statewide immunization registry, at https://izrecord.nv.gov/public/Application/PublicPortal or call Nevada WebIZ at 1 (877) 689-3249.

Non-custodial adults may accompany a child; however, written consent must be provided to the Health District from the parent or guardian at the time of service. Administrative fees and cost of vaccines may be applied depending upon insurance status.