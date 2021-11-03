Southern Nevada Health District to administer Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine starting Nov. 10.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations, the Southern Nevada Health District says it will begin administering Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 starting next week.

The SNHD reports it will start administering the vaccine for children starting Nov. 10 at its main public health center at 280 S. Decatur Blvd.

“For parents, getting their children vaccinated is an important step towards protecting their health, the health of their families, and the health of their communities,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, district health officer. “While some parents are eager to get their children fully vaccinated and protected from COVID-19, we do realize others may have questions, and I encourage parents to speak with their health care provider to learn more about the vaccine and the importance of getting their child vaccinated.”

Representatives with the health district say the vaccine is the best way to protect children from getting COVID-19. Children may be at lower risk than adults of becoming seriously ill, but it is still possible. The vaccine is safe, effective and free. Before it was authorized for children, it was rigorously tested and the data from clinical trials were thoroughly reviewed.

In Clark County, approximately 209,000 children ages 5-11 are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. A total of 37,006 cases of COVID-19 in Clark County have been reported in children ages 5 to 17.

Children with COVID-19 can develop severe symptoms that result in hospitalizations, death, MIS-C and long-term complications, according to the health district.

CVS Health also announced that 1,700 CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide -- including 34 select locations in Nevada – are accepting appointments for the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine for children, with shots starting on Nov. 7.

The health district has reported 92 cases of MIS-C among Clark County children. There have been 266 hospitalizations of children ages 5 to 17 and four deaths in this age group. Vaccines also help to protect those who are too young to receive the vaccine, according to the SNHD. There have been 7,468 cases of COVID-19 reported in children ages 4 or younger, 149 hospitalizations, and one death.

COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11 will be available at additional health district sites soon. Information on availability will be posted here.

Pediatric vaccines at the health district’s main public health center will be available on a walk-in basis until the appointment system is updated, according to the SNHD.

Additional COVID-19 resources and information, including testing locations, are available from the health district here.