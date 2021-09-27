Southern Nevada Health District offering Pfizer COVID-19 boosters starting Sept. 28

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District reports it will begin offering Pfizer COVID-19 booster doses to people who are eligible at its clinics beginning Tuesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now recommending booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine for people who are at higher risk for COVID-19. At this time, booster doses are only available to people who received the Pfizer vaccine. Anyone who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not currently eligible for a booster dose.

Those who are eligible for a booster include people who have completed their two-dose series of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago and:

people 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings,

people aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions

people aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks, and

people aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks.

People who are coming into a Health District clinic to get a booster should note that the state-wide appointment system is still in the process of being updated, and appointments cannot be scheduled online at this time. People can walk into Health District clinics and receive a booster dose during clinic hours and as resources are available. Clinic locations are available here.

Additional doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine continue to be available for people who are immunocompromised and have completed the two-dose series of the vaccines.

Appointments can be made for these additional doses at Health District clinics by selecting the “additional dose” option when making an appointment. For people in this group, an additional dose of the vaccine can be administered 28 days after their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

Additional doses of the vaccine for the immunocompromised are not available for people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and CDC do not yet have enough data to make the same recommendations.

The SNHD says COVID-19 vaccines are free, safe, and highly effective and preventing severe illness, hospitalizations and death. The Health District continues to encourage everyone to get fully vaccinated to protect themselves and others. More COVID-19 resources, including testing locations, are available here.

