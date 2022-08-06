Southern Nevada Health Department announces 'medium' COVID-19 community transmission level for Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health Department has announced that Clark County is now at a medium level for COVID-19 community transmission, as local case rates continue to decline.

Health officials say COVID-19 is still circulating in the community, and the SNHD urges everyone to follow recommended guidelines to protect themselves and others, so this positive trend continues.

SNHD also says people who are at high risk for severe illness should still talk to their health care provider about whether they need to wear masks and take additional precautions, and everyone should stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms.

Additionally, health officials recommend that people with symptoms or who test positive for COVID-19 should stay home and wear a well-fitting mask when around others.

“We appreciate everyone’s ongoing efforts to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 on our community,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, District Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District.

“Each time someone gets vaccinated or wears a mask to protect themselves and those around them, their actions are helping limit the impact COVID-19 has on our community,” said Dr. Leguen.

COVID-19 vaccines are effective at preventing severe disease and hospitalizations and are available for everyone 6 months of age and older. The Health District offers the Moderna, Pfizer and newly authorized Novavax vaccines at its clinic sites.