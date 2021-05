LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sold out for the foreseeable future.

It appears Caesars Entertainment is bouncing back in a big way.

During an earnings call this week the company's chief operating officer said weekends here in Las Vegas are sold out for the time being.

Caesars occupancy rate was 84% last month but company executives expect the rate to improve in May and June.

Caesars has lost 400 million dollars so far this year.