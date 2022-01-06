Watch
Local NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Shows go on in Las Vegas, despite 'alarming' COVID-19 surge

items.[0].image.alt
Joe Buglewicz/AP
Attendees make their way through the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center prior to the CES tech show Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. The show runs from January 5-7. (AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz)
Gadget Show
Posted at 10:24 PM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 01:24:13-05

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Healthcare providers in the Las Vegas area are facing challenges due to rising case numbers and hospitalizations that health officials attribute to the rise of the omicron variant.

Though Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday acknowledged "the alarming number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations," events like New Year's Eve, the CES convention and professional sports continue to bring hundreds of thousands to Las Vegas.

All the while, the region is closing its sole mass testing site to open a larger facility at a stadium and hospitals are reporting overcrowded emergency rooms are causing patients to wait.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH