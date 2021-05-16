Shows closing at Caesars Entertainment have an impact on Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some live shows will not be returning to properties run by Caesars Entertainment in Las Vegas, leaving hundreds of workers without employment.

This announcement came as a shock to many performers and crews working behind the scenes, but the impact stretches far beyond these venues.

“It's a little heart-wrenching because it's another roadblock to get over in order to back on stage, “said Danielle Flahive, a performer in Crazy Girls, whose show has been cancelled for now.

The X Rocks Vegas Show at Bally's is also gone for now and co-producer Matt Stabile says the crew have lost more than just their jobs.

“We were teetering on 7 years of being open, and those girls became family and close friends and then all of a sudden that is taken away from them. We are going to try to use them in our other productions," Stabile said who also produces X Burlesque at Flamingo and X Country at Harrah's.

Meanwhile, the financial impact could resonate with more than just the performers, including many facets of running a theater show including PR, marketing, administrative positions and more.

