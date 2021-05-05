Sen. Rosen, head of new tourism panel, visits Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (AP) — U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen says that things feel like they're starting to turn around a year after the pandemic hobbled tourist-dependent Nevada and pushed its unemployment rate to about 30%.

The Nevada Democrat toured the New York-New York casino resort on the Las Vegas Strip and nearby T-Mobile arena on Tuesday as part of her work chairing a new Senate subcommittee focused on tourism and travel.

Rosen says that while businesses have to take precautions to ensure people can come back safely, she's not convinced there should be any government requirements for "vaccine passports" that show people are vaccinated against COVID-19 and would allow them to enter places like stadiums.