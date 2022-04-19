Required mask mandates on airplanes becoming 'no longer required' by certain airlines

(KTNV) — America's largest airlines, including Delta, United, American, Alaskan, Allegiant, Southwest, and others dropped their enforcement of mask wearing Monday following a federal judge's ruling that the CDC's mandate was "unlawful."

According to a press release from United Airlines, select international flights depending on their mask requirements, and domestic flights by the airline no longer require masks at U.S airports.

United Airlines said that they are no longer requiring their employees to wear masks, and they will no longer enforce a mask on their guests depending of the destination. The airline continues to support people who wear masks if they choose to do so while the CDC also continues to recommend wearing a mask in public.

A release from Alaska Airlines mirrored United's.

"While we are glad this means many of us get to see your smiling faces, we understand some might have mixed feelings. Please remember to be kind to one another and that wearing a mask while traveling is still an option," the release read.

"It has been a long 24 months with nearly constant change. I could not be prouder of our frontline employees who have handled every pivot focusing on safety and the care we’re known for,” said Max Tidwell, VP of safety & security at Alaska Airlines. “We’re also thankful for our guests who remained considerate, patient and stood by us throughout every twist and turn.”

Alaskan added they would be ready to respond to another COVID wave or a new virus's emergence.

Harry Reid International Airport officials dropped enforcement of the mask mandate in the airport terminals alongside an announcement from the TSA that agents would no longer monitor or enforce a mask mandate.

The Regional Transportation Commission also announced staff would no longer enforce mask wearing on public buses.