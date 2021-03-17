Report: Nevada ranks near bottom for 'innovation' in U.S., share of STEM professionals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A newly-released report that compares "innovation-friendliness" indicators in each state, such as the state's share of STEM professionals and investment in research and development, ranks Nevada near the bottom of the list.

The personal finance website WalletHub says it compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia across 22 "innovation" indicators.

Nevada ranked 43rd overall on its list of the most innovative states.

When it comes to the share of the most STEM professionals, meaning science, technology, engineering and mathematics, Nevada took the 50th spot on the list -- just above Mississippi.

As for projected STEM job demand by 2028, Nevada was dead last on the list at 51.

And when it comes to research and development spending, WalletHub ranked Nevada at the 48th lowest state per capita.

To learn more about the study's methodology click here.